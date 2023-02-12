Anbazhagan’s oratory skills unmatchable, says Vaiko

February 12, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - VELLORE

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said on Saturday that the oratory skills of late DMK leader K. Anbazhagan was unmatchable.

Delivering his special address at the centenary celebrations of Professor Anbazhagan, which was organised by VIT at its campus here, Mr. Vaiko said that he was a keen listener to Anbazhagan’s speech for many years. Many of his speeches including the one at a public meeting in Coimbatore during Emergency have never left his mind even today. “He (Anbazhagan) was bold in his ideas and straight to the point. Like us, he was very attached to Dravidian thoughts,” he said. Mr. Vaiko also recalled his association with the late DMK leader over the years.

Referring his long association with Anbazhagan, Mr. Viswanathan said that when he was a law student, he first came to know about Anbazhagan when he contested an election. Since then, the long association with the late DMK leader continued until his demise, he recalled. “He was a man of principles. He stood for discipline, integrity and honesty in public life. Younger generations should understand the origin of Periyar’s ideology, C.N. Annadurai’s writings and Dravidian movement,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

On the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Mr. Duraimurugan, Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, K. Karthikeyan, MLA (Vellore), VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Sekar, were present.