Anbazhagan’s erudition will guide our journey: Stalin

CHENNAI

07 March 2020 02:37 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin said general secretary K. Anbazhagan’s erudition would guide the journey of the party.

In a handwritten message, he said when his father (M. Karunanidhi) died, he took solace in the fact that Periyappa (Anbazhagan) was alive. “Who will I look up to for advice now? How will I solace myself?” he said.

Mr. Stalin said though it was difficult to get appreciation from Anbazhagan, he praised him profusely and even declared that “Stalin would be the leader of the party after Kalaignar.”

“My heart aches as the man who conferred the greatest honour is no more,” he further said.

Mr. Stalin said while he was brought by his father, he was moulded by Anbazhagan, who remained a source of inspiration and encouragement.