Anbazhagan: An organiser who minced no words

With the death of three-time MLA J. Anbazhagan, the DMK has lost one of its prominent leaders on the ground in Chennai. He was elected in 2011 and 2016 from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a seat once held by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi [when it was Chepauk].

“We have often been astonished by the scale and grandeur of the rallies organised by him,” DMK president M.K. Stalin recalled in a video tribute to his late “brother”.

Anbazhagan is believed to have contracted the coronavirus disease during the DMK’s ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’, an initiative to provide relief to those affected by the lockdown. Ironically, in an interview recently, he had asked everyone to take necessary precautions and stay safe. He said that despite his party leader asking him to stay indoors considering his health history, he was “stepping out just for one hour daily” and helping out people. He was first elected to the Assembly from T.Nagar in 2001 but lost to the AIADMK candidate in 2006. The DMK’s Chennai west unit secretary was also known ‘Pazhakadai’ Anbazhagan. His father K. Jayaraman, a prominent local DMK functionary, had first earned the moniker ‘Pazhakadai’, after his famous juice stall at the entrance of Ranganathan Street in T.Nagar. Jayaraman had spent time in prison along with Mr. Stalin and Murasoli Maran under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.

Known for making interventions in the Assembly, he was suspended from the House in January after he tore a copy of the Governor’s address and threw it on the Speaker’s desk. “Jayalalithaa tore the Budget speech and threw it in front of Karunanidhi. Wasn’t it wrong? If what she did was not wrong, my actions also are not wrong. She set the example,” he had postured then.

In 2011, he was among the DMK leaders who were arrested on land grabbing charges soon after the AIADMK stormed to power.

Mr. Anbazhagan did not mince words or opinions on intra-party issues too. When M.K. Alagiri questioned Mr. Stalin after the R.K. Nagar bypoll defeat, Mr.Anbazhagan said “Alagiri was removed from the party by Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) himself. His comments on Mr. Stalin are out of jealousy. Just because the DMK lost, he cannot make such comments. When Alagiri was in-charge of Sankarankoil byelection, DMK lost its deposit.”

He was also among those who filed a PIL plea in the Madras High Court against the proposal to erect Jayalalithaa’s photo in the State Assembly. His petition in the gutkha scam led the court to order a CBI probe into the matter. Mr. Anbazhagan also dabbled in films, as a producer of one and a distributor for another.