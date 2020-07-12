Anbalagan recovering from infection

Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan, who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, is recovering well from the infection, MIOT Hospital said on Saturday.

“He is in an independent room and all his observations are stable. We are hoping that he will soon be ready for discharge from the hospital,” it said in a release. On June 18, Mr. Anbalagan tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in the hospital since. Mr. Anbalagan was the first Minister from Tamil Nadu to test positive for COVID-19. Two others — Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju — have also tested positive for the infection and have been admitted to a private hospital.