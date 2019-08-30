Anandan’s day gecko adds to biodiversity of the Western Ghats

It may only be a tiny reptile but the recent discovery of the 35th species of day gecko highlights the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats, some of which remains hidden in plain sight even today.

The recently discovered Cnemaspis anandani (Anandan’s day gecko), is the most recent day gecko found in the Nilgiris and is endemic to the Western Ghats.

In a recent paper, B.H. Channakeshava Murthy, A. Nitesh, Shruti Sengupta and P. Deepak, described their finding of the gecko in the areas surrounding a forest in Kotagiri, Nilgiris.

Mr. Nitesh told The Hindu that the Nilgiris district itself was home to three other Cnemaspis species. “What makes this discovery significant is that this species of day gecko was not found in inaccessible forests, but near human habitations,” said Nitesh. It was clear that the Anandan’s day gecko would have previously been found in native forests nearby, but gradually had to adapt to changes to their habitat and live in closer proximity to human settlements.

The Anandan’s day gecko, which is only around 42 mm in size, was found near roads surrounding the reserve forests, said Mr. Nitesh, who added that the findings indicated that there might be other reptiles that were yet to be discovered in the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats landscape in general. “It has been named by us as Anandan’s day gecko after my father Anandan Sethuraman, a conservationist,” said Mr. Nitesh.

Extinction threat

Though the researchers are thrilled at finding and classifying the newest members of the Cnemaspis family, they are concerned that the Anandan’s day gecko, like many other species, some of which may still be undiscovered in the Western Ghats, faces the threat of extinction.

While one threat may be from natural predators such as calotes (lizards), and birds, the more serious threat could be due to anthropogenic factors. “Because these populations are seemingly small and isolated, they are at risk of going extinct due to habitat loss and also from diseases, which could quickly wipe them out,” said Mr. Nitesh, adding that more studies need to be done to ascertain the threats that face small reptile species in the Western Ghats.