Ananda Ranga Pillai’s diaries in plain Tamil

The diaries of Ananda Ranga Pillai, a dubash who served the French East India Company, continue to remain a window into the political, administrative and social milieu of the 18th century in this part of the world.

Historian William Dalrymple’s latest book, The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire, has drawn from the diaries.

Though dubash literally means a person who speaks two languages, it turns out Ananda Ranga Pillai was familiar with many languages, and his diaries were littered with words from as many as eight languages.

“They are beyond the comprehension of an ordinary reader. That is why we decided to render the diaries into plain Tamil while retaining the original flavour of Ananda Ranga Pillai’s writings. All 12 volumes will be released in January by Agani publishers,” said former IAS officer M. Rajendran, who embarked on the project with poet Vennila in 2016.

Five academicians familiar with the dairies — Rudra Thuasidoss, R. Natarajan, Na.Mu. Tamizhmani, Venkata Subha Naigar and Nalla Villiyan — are the other team members of the project. Born in Perambur, Ananda Ranga Pillai migrated to Puducherry and worked with four French Governors, including Joseph Francois Dupleix. He meticulously wrote diary entries every single day for 25 years, from September 6, 1736 to January 12, 1761. The period witnessed intense struggles for power by the Marathas, the Mughals, the French, the British and others, and Pillai used words from all of their languages. “Sometimes, one sentence of his diary would run to one page or two pages. We have broken them into smaller sentences. We have also given the Tamil equivalents in brackets for the words from other languages used by Pillai, instead of giving them as footnotes,” Ms. Vennila said.

One of the new features of the volumes is the inclusion of replies sent to letters written by Pillai.

“In his diaries, he refers to many letters, and we have collected and published 40 replies as annexure,” Mr. Rajendran said.

Both Mr. Rajendran and Ms. Vennila agreed that the English translation of the diaries, published between 1912 and 1928, had come in handy for rendering the writing into simpler prose. The first volume of the Tamil edition was published only in 1948.Professor R. Aalalsundaram published the volumes 9 to 12 in 2005.

Modern equivalents

“We have also given explanation in places where it is necessary to understand the context. We also introduced modern equivalents for Tamil words. For example, pudavai kidanku will be understood as saree godown. So, we have changed it into thuni kidanku (textile godown),” they explained.

The new volumes have details about the French, the British Governors and officials, the Muslim and Maratha rulers and other characters who found a reference in the diaries.