Ananda Ranga Pillai takes us back in time

The cultural and literary features of the 18th century were projected by Ananda Ranga Pillai in his writings without giving room for aversion, likes or dislikes, said Ananda Ranga Ravichandar, grandson of the legendary diarist.

‘Eternally relevant’

Speaking at the release of the 12 volumes of Ananda Ranga Pillai’s writings by Agani Publishers here on Sunday, Mr. Ravichandar said that the writings of the chronicler, who recorded every day events in the 18th century, have made Tamils proud as they are eternally relevant.

The writings are not easy to comprehend. The language was simplified while retaining the original flavour of Ananda Ranga Pillai’s writings and released as 12 volumes by Agani Publishers. The work was completed by former IAS officer M. Rajendran and poet Vennila.

“The writing style was comprehensible only for researchers and Tamil scholars and not ordinary people,” Mr. Ravichandar said.

Justice David Annousamy, retired Judge of Madras High Court, said that the diary, in which Ananda Ranga Pillai recorded important daily events of Puducherry and France in the 18th century, was a gateway to knowing factual and historical features of Puducherry.

Limited supply

Although the writings were available in Puducherry and France, they were in limited supply and the not the complete, original version, he said.

DMK MLA R. Siva, Tamil writers Ki. Rajanarayanan, Jayamohan and former IAS officer M. Rajendran were present.