Anamalai University to resume functioning with minimum required staff

Except faculty of medical, dental, nursing, all have been asked to work from home

Annamalai University has directed all faculty members and non-teaching staff, except the faculty of medical, dental and nursing, to work from home until further orders.

In a circular, University Registrar (in-charge) N. Krishnamohan said that the Deans of Faculties/Heads of Departments/Controller of Examinations/Directors of various centres/DDE/Director IQAC/Finance Officer/Joint Registrar/Deputy Registrar/Assistant Registrars/Section Officers should make necessary arrangements so that the functioning of the university is not affected.

They are also directed to make work allotment to the required number of teachers/non-teaching staff and carry out the pending and routine works of IQAC and examination related activities.

All the offices of the university will function with minimum required staff following physical distancing norms.

The Director, Estate Development and Administration will function with all the staff with proper work allotment. The hygiene of the campus and the hospital will be given utmost priority, the circular said.