Anamalai Tiger Reserve to get state-of-the-art interpretation centre

Sanctioned funds of nearly ₹2 crore would be spent for the construction of a display chamber to show life in a forest, construction of an amphitheater, interpretation centre and other work

The TN government has sanctioned nearly Rs. 2 crore for the creation of a state-of-the-art interpretation centre with a mini auditorium/theater at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

In 2019, the government had accorded administrative sanction for Rs. 9 crore for the establishment of an interpretation centre with mini auditorium/theater in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, ATR and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve during 2020-21.

For the year 2021-22, the Chief Wildlife warden had sought a sanction of Rs. 4.24 crore for the establishment of these centres. The government, after careful examination, has sanctioned Rs 1.99 crore for the setting up of this centre in Anamalai Tiger Reserve Pollachi this year.

The funds would be spent for the construction of a display chamber to show life in a forest as a light and sound show, construction of an amphitheater (open stadium), interpretation centre, a mini theater and the display of diorama saddleback on rocky habitat, butterfly diorama, slender loris habitats and mouse deer, deer diorama etc.

Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, passed an order for the releasing of the funds recently.