Analysis | AIADMK-BJP ties under strain after recent controversies

The AIADMK-BJP ties have come under strain in the light of recent controversies over Kanda Sashti Kavasam, a compilation of Tamil hymns in praise of Lord Murugan, and the draping of a saffron shawl around the statue of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran in Puducherry. The visible discord has prompted many to wonder whether this episode will lead to separation between the allies before the Assembly elections, scheduled for April-May next year.

Conceding that there are differences in the way they view the rows, the parties say they will, however, stick to their tie-up. The respective position of each of the parties under the existing circumstances need not be viewed in terms of electoral considerations, according to their spokespersons.

It all started with a little-known group called “Karuppar Kootam” (Group of Blacks) hosting content on social media about the Tamil devotional work, which is regarded by the BJP, a few political parties and sections of Hindus, as an act of blasphemy.

While accusing the DMK of providing “tacit support” to the group, the national party is not happy with the ruling party either. “Neither the AIADMK’s coordinator [O. Panneerselvam] and co-coordinator [Edappadi K. Palaniswami] nor the DMK’s leader [M.K. Stalin] condemned the Karuppar Kootam for its action, which has hurt the dignity of Tamil women too,” T. Narayanan, spokepserson of the BJP, observes.

“Even the police action [arresting four persons purportedly belonging to the group and booking one under Goondas’ Act] came four days after us giving a complaint and exerting pressure. We need more action, as we believe there are more people behind this group. We need more action,” he goes on.

Contrasting the “passive approach” of the AIADMK on this issue with how the ruling party’s leadership reacted “strongly and almost instantaneously” to the MGR statue row, Mr. Narayanan says that while he is not holding a brief for those behind the statue incident if the intention is to cause trouble, his party does not see anything amiss with regard to the use of saffron shawl per se. “Saffron is a symbol of purity and, after all, MGR was not an atheist.”

However, Kovai Sathyan, the ruling party’s spokesperson, says his party cannot be expected to react to certain events the way the BJP responds. “Their [the BJP’s] political style is inclined towards religious polarisation but my party’s is different. We, the AIADMK, are known as a secular party, favouring all sections of society. Our philosophy is based on what Anna [former Chief Minister C.N.Annadurai] had set out and Puratchi Thalaivar and Amma [MGR and Jayalalithaa] had followed — egalitarianism, social justice and rationalism.”

At the same time, the ruling party is fulfilling its responsibility by taking action that is required to ensure maintenance of law and order. And “we have done it with an iron hand,” he says, recalling how the police, exactly a year ago, arrested a man in Kumbakonam for posting an “invitation” on social media for a “beef eating” event.

Mr. Sathyan explains that the BJP may view the Kanda Sashti Kavasam row as a “political opportunity,” but the AIADMK’s approach is to ensure that no law and order problems arise, maintaining peace and and public order.