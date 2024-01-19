An over-240-year Sunday bazaar in Vellore named after British Lt. Gen.

January 19, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

On Sunday mornings, Lang Bazaar Road, named after British Lieutenant General Ross Lang of the Madras Army in the late 18th Century, comes alive opposite the Vellore Fort. Mostly in dhotis and holding nylon bags under their armpit, men move around, looking for spares for old cycles, mixers and grinders, charging cables, stainless steel and plastic cookery containers and machine parts. They usually don’t return home disappointed.

Locally known as the Sunday market, the over-240-year-old junk market consists of more than 200 vendors on both sides of Lang Bazaar Road (corrupted into ‘Long’ bazaar) and a part of Filter Bed Road. “We operate only on Sundays owing to the closed holidays for big shops, government offices, and other establishments,” says Mohammed Basha, 60, member, Vellore Sunday Market Vendors’ Welfare Association. He has been selling nuts, bolts, and machine parts since the early 1980s. Vendors spread a host of wares, including the copper coins of the Tipu Sultan era and the East India Company.

Defeat of Tipu

Professor P.C. Rathinam, who taught history at Muthurangam Government Arts College, Vellore, traces the origin of the market to the British army columns stationed at the granite fort at Vellore after the defeat of Tipu Sultan in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1799. The army stayed there permanently after the historic Vellore mutiny by Indian sepoys in 1806. The permanent garrison triggered a demand for cheap supply of accessories for army men and their families stationed at the fort built in the 16th Century during the Vijayanagara period.

As a result, the market, a vast open ground then, was allowed to sell cheap items. It also provided a venue for locals to sell their produce, helping the economy to grow. Historian V. Sriram says that as it was customary to give British names to new establishments or ventures, the market was named after Lt. General Ross Lang, who served as a Lt. Colonel in Vellore in the 1760s before becoming Lt. Gen. of the Madras Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. A. Manikumar, 72, a retired Professor of History at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, has written extensively about Vellore under British rule in his book Foreshadowing the Great Rebellion: The Vellore Revolt, 1806. Mr. Manikumar says Lt. Gen. Lang was commissioned into the Madras European Regiment. He commanded a battalion at the Siege of Madura (present-day Madurai) in 1763 and then, having been promoted as Lt. Colonel, he served in the First Anglo-Mysore War in 1767. He was appointed the Commander-in-Chief of the Madras Army in 1777 and defended the army at Vellore in 1780.

According to History of Mysore, authored by British officer Mark Wilks, before being deputed to Vellore, Lt. Gen. Lang married Anne Oats, the widow of Captain Thomas Oats, in 1773. At the time of her re-marriage, Anne had a six-year-old son, also named Ross Lang, who later joined the army as Lieutenant. Lang Sr. and Anne had four children: George, Elizabeth, Robert Charles, and Sophia.

Siege of Arcot

During the siege of Arcot, Mysore King Hyder Ali, who camped at Musaravakkam, six miles off Kancheepuram, after the second Anglo-Mysore War that ended in 1784, captured Lang Jr. “He sent for the boy, and ordered him instantly to write a letter to his father, offering him a splendid establishment, on the condition of surrendering the place, and announcing that his own death would be the result of refusal,” says the book.

On being pressed with threats, Lang Jr. burst into tears and told Ali, “If you consider me base enough to write such a letter, on what ground can you think so meanly of my father? It is in your power to present me before the ramparts of Vellore and cut me into thousand pieces in my father’s presence; but it is out of your power to make him a traitor,” writes Wilks. Ali’s threats turned ineffectual and Lang Jr. was remanded in quarters of the other prisoners. Lang Jr. later became the Major-General of the Madras Army in 1812 and died a decade later in the U.K.

Lang Sr. defended the Arcot region and commanded the Madras Army between 1783 and 1785 at Fort St. George before he died in 1789. Decades later, the Langs Garden Road at Egmore, Chennai, was named after the father and the son. Interestingly, the name of Lang Bazaar Road has been changed on several occasions since the early 20th Century. It was once named Commissary Road, referring to a series of stores on the stretch, before it was called the Netaji Market Road in the early 1940s. In 2008, the Vellore Municipal Corporation renamed it Kirupanandha Variyar Road after the Saivite spiritual leader who hailed from the region. Nonetheless, not only locals but also many shops stick to the old name.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.