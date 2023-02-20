An online gurukulam where all subjects are taught in Sanskrit

February 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The concept of online school is not so foreign since the COVID-19 pandemic. But a school that teaches entirely in Sanskrit, where teachers and students have not met? Three persons with similar ideologies came together to start Agastya Gurukulam, an online school which since inception in 2019, has over 400 students learning all subjects in Sanskrit.

Around 250 children in India and 190 from across nine countries are enrolled. For some, the gurukulam is the only school. Others go to regular school too.

Vijaya Viswanathan, one of the founders based in Chennai, said the aim was to teach language appreciation and inculcate critical thinking. The non-profit Sanskrit medium school, which has students aged up to 13, is working with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to develop a curriculum. English is a subject and the third language is the child’s mother tongue.

“A brick and mortar” structure is coming up in Bengaluru and will function from the academic year 2023-24. By year-end another school will be functioning in Huston, Texas in the U.S., says co-founder Archana Purushotham, a neurologist in Baylor College there.

“Not knowing Sanskrit is a huge barrier to accessing ancient Indian knowledge systems,” she said. “The felicity with which a child can learn languages is great. The most important thing is to enable and empower our younger generations,” Dr. Archana said. The aim is to enable them apply the knowledge to fields they specialise in, added Ms. Viswanathan.

Supriya Shastry wanted her child Shriya Ashwin to grow up learning about India. “We pulled her out of regular school three years ago and home-schooled her until we found Agastya Gurukulam,” she said. “She is learning subjects like other children, a disciplined life in a spiritual way. Our parents and grandparents had schooled in the mother tongue and did math calculations in their native language. Shriya is doing it in Sanskrit,” she said.

Sunil Pillai’s daughter Shreya attends daily online classes for nearly two hours after school. Though she goes to a bilingual school in Montreal, Canada, her father felt she was “totally left in no man’s land”. “In her second year at Agastya, she is appreciating the language and the slokas. She is learning about daily discipline and knows the ethics of the language and the country’s history,” he added.

Gitesh Taljia of Pennsylvania has enrolled his three sons in Agastya. After an unpleasant incident with his eldest son in school, Mr. Taljia opted for home schooling. It was Sree Balaji, CEO of an IT company in Seattle, U.S. and the third co-founder of the school, who helped him zero in on Agastya.

Nilay Kulkarni’s mother Kshitija Bharat Deshpande wanted to him to get an “authentic education in Sanskrit”. “We live in Port Orange, FL. What I like about the Agastya model is the Gurukula way of teaching, the wonderful teachers, diligent homework, personal attention to each student, their dedication to students’ well being. I believe my child is getting the right education to become a responsible samaritan,” she adds.