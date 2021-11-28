An ode to PSBB founder

CHENNAI

28 November 2021 01:21 IST

The Bala Bhavan Educational Trust and Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group of schools launched a song as an ode to their founder Mrs. Y.G.P. on Saturday.

G. Balasubramanian, former Director (Academics) of CBSE, launched the song. He delivered the lecture for Dr Y.G. Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy Sashtiabdhapoorthi Endowment Lecture 2021 titled “Kurukshetra: The Royal Conflict Within.”

