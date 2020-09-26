‘An irreparable loss to all music lovers’

CHENNAI

26 September 2020 01:22 IST

Governor, leaders condole SPB’s death

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on Friday.

“He was a nice gentleman who spent his life in music and playback singing. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India, and particularly music lovers across the globe. All of us will miss his magical golden voice. However, he will always remain with us through his melodious voice and eternal music compositions,” Mr. Purohit said in his condolence message.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said people were hoping that he would recover and the news of his death had come as a shock.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the news of Mr. Balasubrahmanyam’s demise was hard to digest. He said COVID-19 had taken away an extraordinary singer. “It is a great loss for the music world and crores of his fans, including me. I consider this a personal loss. His songs and sweet voice will always remain with us,” Mr. Stalin added.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said the music and film industry had lost a great artiste. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the singer’s death was an irreparable loss to the country. “He attracted crores of followers through his singing and it is a big loss to India, and especially his fans from Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Alagiri said. He also wondered if there could be another singer like him and whether the void left by his death could ever be filled by another.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, MDMK chief Vaiko, TMC leader G.K. Vasan, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Congress MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, BJP State president L. Murugan and Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder R. Sarathkumar extended their condolences.

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali said a melodious voice would be missed, but his songs would be played over and over again, for a long time to come. It would be difficult to fill the vacuum left by SPB, he said.