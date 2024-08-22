An initiative of MGM Cancer Institute for children with blood disorders

The MGM Cancer Institute on Wednesday launched the ‘Anamaya’ programme — an initiative to enable children with cancers and blood disorders, starting with Thalassemia, to lead a disease-free life.

In a release, the MGM Cancer Institute said it had conducted extensive screening and awareness programmes across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, including at tribal communities, through the programme, and around 5,000 children had been screened for Thalassemia and other blood-related disorders over the last six months.

Efforts for treatment

“Through the institute’s efforts, approximately 25 children with Thalassemia have been identified. They are now being brought to the MGM Cancer Institute for further evaluation and treatment in association with Saptha Foundation [a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that supports children with Thalassemia]. Treatment expenses will be supported through funds from the government, NGOs, and concessions provided by the hospital...,” the release said.

M. Deenadayalan, HOD and Clinical Lead, Paediatric Haematology, Oncology, Blood and Marrow Transplantation, said, “Thalassemia is a significant public health concern in India, especially in the southern regions.”

M.A. Raja, Director, Oncology Services, MGM Cancer Institute; Ananth Mohan Pai, Director, Medical Services, MGM Healthcare; Siva, COO, MGM Cancer Institute; and Vimal Kumar G. and Rishab Bharadwaj from the Paediatric Haematology, Oncology, Blood and Marrow Transplantation Department, were present.

