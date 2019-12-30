An index, ranking and a political debate​ in Tamil Nadu

​Tamil Nadu has not been new to the politics of attrition. Now, even the subject of the State getting the top slot in a nation-wide study on good governance has not been spared from the political discourse. ​

​While the ruling AIADMK was quick to take credit for the distinction that the State got in the Good Governance Index (GGI), the opposition DMK questioned the credentials of the study and suspected that this was a “favour” that the BJP-led Union government had done to its ally for being “subservient” to it.​

It all started with the Central government making announcement in New Delhi on December 25, observed as Good Governance Day in connection with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, that Tamil Nadu bagged the top position in the composite ranking for GGI. Apart from scoring the overall mark of 5.62, the State got the first slot in two out of nine sectors — public infrastructure & utilities and judiciary & public security. ​

​Politically, the announcement was viewed in two different ways in the State. For the AIADMK, the timing could not have been better, as it came exactly two days before the first phase of polling in rural local bodies, which saw elections after a gap of eight years. Even though the development may not carry much meaning for many sections of voters in village panchayats or panchayat unions, it has come handy for the ruling party to flaunt it. ​

​On Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami called it a “moment of pride.” ​

All this has made the DMK wonder how the Central government had chosen Tamil Nadu as the leading State in the GGI, when the State’s performance was not that impressive. The party chief, M.K. Stalin, referring to events such as the Pollachi serial sexual assault case and the killing of protesters during the anti-Sterlite agitation, was puzzled about the State getting the top rank in the field of “judiciary and public security.” ​

TN has a long way to go

​Going beyond the political discourse, experts in governance point out that no State other than Tamil Nadu has secured the first rank in two or more sectors. In the area of commerce and industries, the State getting the 14th rank may have been due to the indicator of “ease of doing business” being given the disproportionate share in the overall marking system while its strength of having Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has almost been ignored. ​

​At the same time, the experts say there is much for the State to improve its showing. It must do more in the field of process-based indicators, if it has to sustain its present status.

Also, the State should take cue from the best practices of Israel, Australia and the Scandinavian countries in the areas of water management, energy conservation and renewable energy. Besides, while making efforts to refine its ability to function on “auto pilot” mode, the State bureaucracy should provide enough space for experiments to be made at the lower and middle levels. Only through a combination of measures would Tamil Nadu be able to maintain the “numero uno” position. ​