An inauguration in haste

04 March 2021 05:19 IST

Politicians taking credit for developmental works is not new. And when it is around election season, they grab it with both hands. This is what happened in Rajapalayam on February 26. As news spread that the Election Commission of India was going to announce the poll schedule in the evening, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA S. Thangapandian swung into action a few minutes before the announcement began.

He inaugurated a newly-installed high-mast light in ward 13 of Rajapalayam municipality, garlanding a half-finished wall, even before the plastering could be completed and the plaque could be placed.

