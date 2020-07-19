An exclusive convalescent plasma therapy section

An exclusive convalescent plasma treatment section to treat COVID-19 patients will start functioning from Monday in Chennai, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Saturday.

Reviewing the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Dr. Vijayabaskar said the government was making all-out efforts to contain the pandemic by conducting an adequate number of tests for identifying patients and administering them the right treatment to ensure early and complete recovery.

The expertise of government doctors in Tamil Nadu even saved pregnant women, who were just a few days away from their due date for delivery, he told journalists. The doctors had also equipped themselves for convalescent plasma treatment to neutralise COVID-19, he said.

Of the 26 COVID-19 patients who underwent convalescent plasma treatment on a trial basis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, 24 had recovered, he said. Besides, four patients in Madurai had tested negative after undergoing this line of treatment, he said.

‘Donate plasma’

“The convalescent plasma treatment section will start functioning in Chennai from Monday, and I appeal to COVID-19 patients who have returned home after recovery to donate plasma to save thousands undergoing treatment,” Dr. Vijayabaskar said.

He added that Tamil Nadu had conducted the highest number of tests in the country.

Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, District Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Dean of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Revathi Balan and City Health Officer Arunkumar were present.