Tamil Nadu

An election for all

The Election Commission of India has launched a “Making elections accessible” campaign for facilitating elections for all, including the differently abled. It has also launched a logo for the campaign. It has made available postal ballots for those above the age of 80, the differently abled and those with COVID-19 symptoms.

