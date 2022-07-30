IIT-Madras begins probe into attempt to sexually assault girl student

A case of an attempt to sexually assault a second year girl student a few days ago has been reported on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras). According to a statement from the Institute, the crime was committed on the midnight of July 24. It was reported to the authorities after two days by a friend of the student. The Institute immediately launched an investigation, screened the camera footage and showed photographs of almost 300 people who matched the description given by the student. However, she was unable to identify the culprit. An identification parade of over 35 contract workers who were on duty that night was held. The institute said the gates of the campus are secured and a security guard posted every 100 metres. The institute has a buddy system in place and the facility to call for an institute bus along with a security staff at odd hours. The victim has said that she was not interested in filing a police complaint. The investigation is continuing, said the statement.



