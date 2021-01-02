An artwork that depicts pains of pandemic

The artwork installed at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur on Friday.

Tiruppur

02 January 2021 03:51 IST

Students of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur installed an artwork to depict the various hardships caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year.

G. Boopathi Vijay, a lecturer from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design, said that the artwork comprised 68 structures shaped like hands, on which graphic art based on the styles from over 20 countries were painted.

“The concept of this artwork is saying goodbye to COVID-19,” he said. It depicts events such as the deaths due to the COVID-19, the economic crisis, migrant labourers walking back to their home towns during the lockdown and the deaths of prominent personalities.

Advertising

Advertising

Two first-year students G. Kavya and G. Darshini from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design were involved in the creation and installation of the artwork, he said.

Each ‘hand’ contains art in styles such as mandalas, graffiti, silhouettes and impressionism.

These structures were created using concrete, which was poured into surgical gloves and dried to get the shape of a hand, Mr. Vijay explained.

The artwork will be displayed at the college till January 15.