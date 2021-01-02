An artwork that depicts pains of pandemic

Students of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur installed an artwork to depict the various hardships caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year.
G. Boopathi Vijay, a lecturer from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design, said that the artwork comprised 68 structures shaped like hands, on which graphic art based on the styles from over 20 countries were painted.
“The concept of this artwork is saying goodbye to COVID-19,” he said. It depicts events such as the deaths due to the COVID-19, the economic crisis, migrant labourers walking back to their home towns during the lockdown and the deaths of prominent personalities.
Two first-year students G. Kavya and G. Darshini from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design were involved in the creation and installation of the artwork, he said.
Each ‘hand’ contains art in styles such as mandalas, graffiti, silhouettes and impressionism.
These structures were created using concrete, which was poured into surgical gloves and dried to get the shape of a hand, Mr. Vijay explained.
The artwork will be displayed at the college till January 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath