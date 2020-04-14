An app to track offenders launched

A mobile application to track offenders during the lockdown period has been launched in Tiruvannamalai by the district police. Named as ‘Smart Cop’, installed by all ranks of policemen in the district, the app is being implemented from Monday, said Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi, who launched the app on Sunday.

The Smart Cop will be used to track motorists who roam on the streets unnecessarily and details such as their name, vehicle registration number, and mobile number would up uploaded in the app by the traffic policemen.

Using those details, they will trace the identity of the violators and initiate action against them, he said.