Tamil Nadu

An app to track offenders launched

A mobile application to track offenders during the lockdown period has been launched in Tiruvannamalai by the district police. Named as ‘Smart Cop’, installed by all ranks of policemen in the district, the app is being implemented from Monday, said Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi, who launched the app on Sunday.

The Smart Cop will be used to track motorists who roam on the streets unnecessarily and details such as their name, vehicle registration number, and mobile number would up uploaded in the app by the traffic policemen.

Using those details, they will trace the identity of the violators and initiate action against them, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 12:06:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/an-app-to-track-offenders-launched/article31334854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY