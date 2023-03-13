An app to help students assess their awareness of sustainable development goals

March 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Centre for Social Initiative and Management (CSIM) has developed an app, called SDG Lab, for college students to assess their contribution to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The app may be downloaded from Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.csim and in App Store at https://apps.apple.com/in/app/sdg-lab/id6444224961.

The app will track positive attitude and action taken to contribute to sustainable development and report the behaviour change in each person in a year. The United Nations adopted the SDGs at its summit in 2015 to address challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation and peace and justice. The goal is to achieve SDGs by 2030.

The app highlights the SDGs on a virtual platform for youth to learn about them and engage in meaningful action. It offers information about the 17 SDGs, with explanatory videos, key facts and figures and government initiatives; suggested actions to achieve the goals; update on action taken; weekly reminders for further action; and badges and reward points for actions taken. It allows for sharing on social media about action and events. A consolidated report would be forwarded to colleges on SDG actions taken by students.

The Centre offers a 30-minute awareness programme on SDG for colleges. Students would get a monthly update on their sustainability behaviour pattern and they would receive virtual badges for their social performance.

Colleges will receive department-wise quarterly or annual report on their students and the SDG alignment pattern of the college. The report could be used as social responsibility reporting of the institution and submitted to NAAC for the National Assessment and Accreditation process. The college would receive a certificate on its accomplishment, according to CSIM director Marie Banu.