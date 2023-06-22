An ambitious plan to turn The Nilgiris carbon-neutral, but there is a hurdle

June 22, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a plan to make the Nilgiris carbon-neutral. The plan, if successful, may help to preserve the severely threatened and rapidly declining biodiversity of the hill district. However, stakeholders are sceptical of the plans outlined so far and highlight the need to address the elephant in the room — tourism and construction — to preserve the remaining fragments of the pristine Shola forests and grasslands.

The government plans to make the Nilgiris, Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram and Coimbatore carbon-neutral. But it has no time-frame in mind. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests) Supriya Sahu, the Nilgiris could become the first carbon-neutral district in the country.

Climate profile to be studied

Ms. Sahu says the climate and energy profile of the Nilgiris and other parameters will be studied. As part of the district climate change mission, being undertaken in conjunction with the Green Tamil Nadu Mission and the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, district forest officers have been appointed as district climate officers.

“To achieve carbon-neutrality, the amount of emissions should be equal to or slightly lesser than the total absorption capacity. The Nilgiris is in a prime place to achieve it because it is covered by more than 65% of forests and is rich in biodiversity,” Ms. Sahu says. Among the government’s plans are to incentivise the use of electric vehicles in The Nilgiris and set up infrastructure to support them and to look at alternative sources of fuel for major industries like tea factories.

The Kaikatty INDCOSERVE tea factory is on the path to becoming carbon-neutral by adopting solar energy to partly offset its carbon emissions, Ms. Sahu says.

Conservationists and experts from the hill district agree that the initiative is commendable. But they say the government is failing to address one of the most important objectives: to limit tourism in the district. Janardhan Nanjundan, a researcher and ecologist, who has conducted a basic analysis of carbon emissions, says tourism grows every year, and this trend is unsustainable.

“During the peak tourist season, an average of over 20,000 vehicles enter the district, with the population of the major towns — Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Kotagiri — increasing by 3-4 times. The Nilgiris cannot support such unrestricted tourism,” says Mr. Nanjundan. Besides, the total green cover estimates vary. The cover of exotic tree and plant species, such as eucalyptus and wattle, is different from that of the native Sholas and grasslands. “While eucalyptus trees can absorb a lot of carbon, the Shola species and grasslands support much more biodiversity. However, both Shola trees and grasslands are being lost to the spread of exotic and invasive species like wattle and cestrum,” he points out.

New infrastructure

Another ecologist says the government itself is pushing for new and expanded infrastructure, including wider roads, and more industry, like a TIDEL Park in Udhagamandalam. However, more infrastructure means it will be more difficult for the government to achieve its goal of carbon-neutrality, says the ecologist. Unless tourism is limited, such a goal will be unattainable. Mr. Nanjundan estimates that the carbon capacity as well as carbon emissions of the Nilgiris are almost equal. But he cautions that the exponential growth in tourism will mean that the carbon-neutrality cannot be maintained. He calls for reducing tourism by up to 75%, regulating the tea and coffee industry, planting more native tree species, protecting the grasslands and the wetlands and building more energy-efficient homes and hotels.