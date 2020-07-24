An additional ₹76.5 cr. for preventive efforts

CHENNAI

24 July 2020 23:58 IST

‘CM has already sanctioned ₹75.28 cr.’

The State government has allotted an additional ₹76.5 crore for COVID-19 prevention and management works.

In a statement on Friday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that the Chief Minister had already sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹75.28 crore for establishing oxygen pipelines in government hospitals.

The additional funds will be utilised for prevention activities by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and for works to improve oxygen facilities, hospital buildings and electricity infrastructure in taluk and non-taluk hospitals of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services across the State. Part of the funds allotted to the Directorate of Medical Education will be utilised for setting up a high-vaccum exhaust system and installing oxygen tanks.

Advertising

Advertising

A high-vaccum exhaust system will purify the air in hospital settings. Oxygen cylinders are normally used to provide oxygen for patients. By installing oxygen tanks, every litre of liquid oxygen stored in the tank will get converted into 835 cubic metres of the gaseous form of oxygen. This will ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients who require oxygen support, he said.