An account of a mass shooting that shook Tamil Nadu over 30 years ago

March 06, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

At a time when the public discourse caused by the claim of LTTE chief V. Prabhakaran being alive is yet to die down, a Tamil book on the forgotten assassination of Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) chief K. Padmanabha and 14 others in Chennai in June 1990 has been released.

Authored by writer-translator J. Ramki, the work, Padmanabha Padukolai, seeks to trace the factors and developments leading to the killing of the EPRLF leader and 14 others at a flat in Kodambakkam, a busy locality in Chennai – an event that veteran Tamil writer-journalist Vaasanthi described in her biography of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi as one where his government was “jolted out of its delusions [sic]” about the LTTE.

Apart from covering the personality of Padmanabha, the publication discusses areas of divergence between the EPRLF and other groups, especially the LTTE. Mr. Ramki goes on to assert that had Sri Lankan Tamils followed the path of Padmanabha, who had supported the 1987 Indo-Lanka Peace Accord, they would have got peace long ago. The EPRLF took part in the 1988 council election to the unified North Eastern province (split again in 2006) and got its nominee, Varadaraja Perumal, elected as the Chief Minister.

He has also captured the tense equations that developed between the people of the coastal districts in the Cauvery delta region and the LTTE in 1990. He has covered the link between the killing of Padmanabha and the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur almost a year later.

“Initially, I was curious to know how and why the EPRLF leader was killed. Subsequently, I studied how the event impacted the politics of Tamil Nadu, as Padmanabha’s assassination had triggered the demand from Karunanidhi’s political adversaries that his government be dismissed, which eventually happened about six months later (January 1991). I have touched upon all these aspects in my book,” the author explains.

