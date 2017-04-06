An abandoned tank located; renovation work begins

DINDIGUL

After a gap of four decades, Gopalasamudram tank, which was covered by a thick growth of seemai karuvelam trees and under extensive encroachment, was located at Chettiyapatti village, thanks to the efforts taken by Sriramapuram town panchayat administration and the local people.

Now, the town panchayat administration and farmers have joined hands to desilt a 1.5-km-long supply channel and restore the tank to its original shape.

Sprawling over 30 acres, the tank was under the control of Public Works Department, recharging hundreds of irrigation wells at Ramalingampatti, Kattachinnanpatti, Kamatchipuram, Chettiyapatti, Sandhamanaickenpatti, Pannaipatti and Thethupatti villages.

Later, the PWD had to abandon the tank as the State government restricted its responsibilities to maintaining tanks that had an ayacut of a minimum of 100 acres. Local bodies too did not undertake the tank.

The tank gradually started vanishing. Silt accumulated on the tank bed and its bunds were destroyed. With no monitoring mechanism, some people encroached upon the abandoned tank and developed coconut groves and maize fields there. Erection of temporary shelters destroyed the tank beyond recognition. It resulted in acute water crisis in the area.

Even the kudimaramathu scheme, launched by the State government, too did not include the tank as it was within town panchayat limits.

When the facts were brought to the knowledge of Collector T.G. Vinay, he advised officials to take up the tank renovation under Special Self-sufficiency Scheme.

Sriramapuram town panchayat swung into action. The officials surveyed the tank, removed encroachments, destroyed two coconut groves and maize fields, evacuated all temporary shelters, uprooted seemai karuvalam trees and developed bunds with the resources of the town panchayat.

Now, farmers have agreed to bear 50% of the expenses for desilting the supply channel connecting the tank and Mangarai river. “We will renovate it at an estimated cost of ₹4.25 lakh, to make the channel three metres wide and two metres deep,” Sriramapuram town panchayat Executive Officer R. Gopinath said.

A proposal for desilting the tank at an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh was also sent to the government, Mr. Gopinath added.

Kick-starting the desilting work along the channel at Chettiyapatti on Thursday, Dr. Vinay said restoration of the tank would recharge 160 irrigation wells and turn 40 hectares of barren land cultivable, benefiting about 1,000 farmers. Construction of a check dam across Mangarai river would ensure sufficient water supply to the tank, he added.