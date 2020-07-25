An 11-hour journey in tricycle to make a living

Four months after leaving the city, 49-year-old D.Murugan, who has a physical disability, left Vikravandi at 6.30 a.m. and hand-pedalled his tricycle for 11 hours to reach Chennai last week.
“My focus during the journey was: I should reach Chennai soon and safely, do any odd job and send money back for my three children. It was tough and tiring but I was determined I could do it. I took three breaks to eat and drank water to keep myself hydrated,” he says. While departing too, he had to hand-pedal all the way from Chennai to his hometown for several hours.
Murugan, who holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and master’s in sociology, now sells lemons and coconuts in his tricycle every day. “I used to work as an accountant in a club, but after the lockdown was imposed the club was shut and I don’t have any income for the last four months,” he says. That was when he had to leave Chennai, he says.
Now his routine is: he hand-pedals every day for 3 km from MMDA Colony to Koyambedu to buy lemons and coconuts. “I hang them around the tricycle and also keep some on the tray. I go to the local market here and around streets to sell. If I’m lucky, I can get about ₹400-₹500 a day. It is exhausting to hand-pedal as age is slowly catching up now. I have been desperately seeking help to buy a retro-fitted scooter,” he says.
He does feel frustrated that after studying so much, he hasn’t been able to get a government job. “But I’m praying that I should at least get my old job back when the club opens,” he says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath