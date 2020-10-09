Amudhasurabi workers try to enter Assembly

Tension as a few break barricades

Tension prevailed in front of Assembly on Thursday as striking Amudhasurabi workers tried to barge into the premises, breaking police barricades.

The workers, who took out a march to the Assembly, were blocked by the police near the Head Post Office.

A few workers managed to break the barricades and reached the front gate of the Assembly.

However, they were prevented from entering the premises as Assembly staff closed the gates.

Around 250 workers attached to various wings of Amudhasurabi are on strike, demanding their pending salary.