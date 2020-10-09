Tamil Nadu

Amudhasurabi workers try to enter Assembly

Tension prevailed in front of Assembly on Thursday as striking Amudhasurabi workers tried to barge into the premises, breaking police barricades.

The workers, who took out a march to the Assembly, were blocked by the police near the Head Post Office.

A few workers managed to break the barricades and reached the front gate of the Assembly.

However, they were prevented from entering the premises as Assembly staff closed the gates.

Around 250 workers attached to various wings of Amudhasurabi are on strike, demanding their pending salary.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 1:50:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/amudhasurabi-workers-try-to-enter-assembly/article32808335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story