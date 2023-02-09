HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amudham Stores to be revamped, to sell fast-moving consumer goods

The outlets in Anna Nagar and Gopalapuram are being refurbished on a pilot project basis; all outlets to be revamped in a phased manner and office management to be improved

February 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Kolappan
An artist’s impression of the Amudham Stores in Anna Nagar.

An artist’s impression of the Amudham Stores in Anna Nagar.

Facing a stiff competition from private departmental stores which had proliferated of late, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has decided to refurbish the Amudham Stores run by it in Gopalapuram and Anna Nagar and improve their office management.

“We are doing it as a pilot project. All the remaining shops will be refurbished in a phased manner,” said J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection.

The self-service departmental stores, run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), played an important role in market intervention by selling essential commodities at low prices. Though the wholesale stores run by various co-operative societies were doing well, Amudham Stores could not match their level of performance.

“While refurbishing, we are looking at introducing fast-moving consumer goods and plan to improve the office management of these stores. The idea is to make these shops consumer-friendly,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Office management

The shops open at 9 a.m. and close by 12.30 p.m. They are then open from 3.30 p.m. to 8 pm. “Office management is not asking the existing employees to work for more hours, but employing more workers in shifts and outsourcing,” he said.

Estimated to cost ₹35 lakh, the project was expected to bring Amudham Stores on par with the private departmental stores.

Related Topics

Chennai / shopping

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.