Amrutha’s plea: HC notice to Jaya’s niece, nephew

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notices to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa and nephew J. Deepak, apart from the State government and the Chennai Corporation, on a writ petition filed by S. Amrutha.

The 37-year-old Amrutha from Bengaluru had sought a DNA test to prove that Jayalalithaa was her biological mother and a consequential direction to exhume the latter’s body for being cremated in accordance with the customs of the Iyengar community.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan felt that Ms. Deepa and Mr. Deepak were necessary parties to the case since there was no dispute with respect to their relationship with the former Chief Minister.

Agreeing with Advocate General Vijay Narayan that the question over the maintainability of the writ petition should be decided first before going into the merits of the case, the judge adjourned further hearing to January 5 for detailed arguments.

During the course of arguments on Friday, the judge wondered why Ms. Amrutha was interested in establishing her maternal origin alone and not paternal origin, though she had specifically averred in her affidavit to have been born to actor Sobhan Babu and Jayalalithaa.

DNA samples

The judge observed that her averments would not only affect the privacy of Jayalalithaa but also that of Sobhan Babu, who also was no more.

In his reply, senior counsel V. Prakash, representing the petitioner, said that every child was entitled to be acknowledged that so and so are his/her parents. In this writ petition, she only wants to establish that she was born to Jayalalithaa, counsel argued.

He said no ordinary person would say, ‘Come and take blood for a DNA test’ unless that person is 100% sure. The DNA samples of the petitioner’s mother were in the custody of the State, he pointed out.

Immediately, Mr. Justice Vaidyanathan asked the Advocate General whether the samples would be available with Apollo Hospitals, where Jayalalithaa was treated from September 22 till her death on December 5, 2016.

“I have to check. I have to get instructions on that but the maintainability of this writ petition has to be gone into first. There is a lot that would go wrong if an order [for DNA test] is passed. The result of the test will have grave impact on the reputation of the former Chief Minister. The court has to come to a strong prima facie conclusion that there is a possibility of the petitioner being the child of Jayalalithaa before passing any orders,” the AG said.

‘Work of action’

He also said that the petitioner’s affidavit was nothing but “a work of fiction”. The former Chief Minister was very famous even before she entered politics. Yet, the petitioner had not produced even a single photograph, shot along with her, despite claiming to have visited Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden residence here in 1996 besides asserting that the latter had visited her in Bengaluru between 2007 and 2008, he said.

Referring to Ms. Amrutha’s contention that the government’s protocol register would prove her assertion, Mr. Narayan said: “Which register is she talking about? Ms. Jayalalithaa was not even the Chief Minister in 2007-2008. Where is the question of maintaining a register? This is obviously a publicity stunt. Till one month ago, nobody knew who she was; within one month, she has got a lot of publicity.”

In her affidavit, Ms. Amrutha claimed to have been brought up by Jayalalithaa’s sister Shyalaja and her husband Sarathy in Bengaluru as their own child. She claimed that the secret was revealed to her by Sarathy only at the time of his death on March 20.