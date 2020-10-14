Amputated limb of diabetic patient found dumped on riverbank in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

In a shocking incident of improper disposal of biomedical waste, the amputated limb of a diabetic patient was found dumped on the banks of the Gedilam River in Cuddalore on Wednesday.

Local residents found the amputated left lower limb lying in the open on the riverbank, behind a private hospital on Bharathi Road in Cuddalore.

A police officer said the limb was found dumped behind the premises of the private hospital. Though the hospital authorities have denied dumping it, investigations revealed that the lower lift limb was amputated from a diabetic patient undergoing treatment in the hospital.

When contacted a senior Health Department official said that a private agency was entrusted with the task of collection and disposal of medical waste from hospitals in the district. If the hospital was found to be at fault, the Department will send a notice to them for gross negligence in disposal of medical waste. Strict action will be initiated against the hospital under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act, 1997, he said.

Further investigations are on.