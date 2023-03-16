Ample opportunities for business ties between Altai and T.N., says diplomat

March 16, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul-General of Russia in South India, on Thursday said there are ample opportunities for conducting business between Altai region in Russia and Tamil Nadu.

He was speaking at an event highlighting the export and investment potential of the Altai region organised by the Government of Altai Region, Russian Federation and Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Apart from Altai government officials, major business groups from industrial engineering, agro machinery and steel industry were present. “The big potential is yet to be tapped. Today, we bring together businessmen of Altai region and Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Avdeev said.

Business contacts between Russian and Indian regions were an essential part of bilateral relations. They enhanced the overall efforts to cement mutually beneficial cooperation in various segments of human activity, he said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Government of Altai Territory and the Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IRCCI) . The purpose of the memorandum was to develop and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of trade, industry, investment and culture.

V.M. Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder and Chairman of IRCCI, and R. Veeramani, President IRCCI, stressed on the potential of business ties between India and Russia.

Vitaly Snesar, Vice-Chairman, Government of Altai Krai, and P. Thangappan, Secretary General, IRCCI, spoke.