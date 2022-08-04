AMMK’s executive, general councils to meet on August 15

The party led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran will meet at a wedding hall in Vanagaram.

A meeting of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s executive and general councils would be held in a private wedding hall at Vanagaram near Chennai on August 15, party founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran announced on Thursday.

Former MP and senior party functionary S. Anbalagan would chair the meeting scheduled to commence at 9 am, Mr. Dhinakaran said.