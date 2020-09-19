AMMK’s call to Centre on agriculture reforms bills

CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran found fault with the Central government for getting the Bills adopted in the Lok Sabha without “consulting fully” the States and representatives of farmers

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday, called upon the Central government to remove from three Bills on agriculture reforms, those provisions that adversely affect farmers.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said that as agriculture formed the backbone of the country’s economy, any proposed change should be beneficial to farmers. It should not cause further harassment to the agriculturists, who were already under distress.

He found fault with the Central government for getting the Bills adopted in the Lok Sabha without “consulting fully” the States and representatives of the farmers. Only after making suitable amendments should the Bills be brought in before the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Dhinakaran said.