‘AMMK will merge with AIADMK soon’

COIMBATORE

Expelled AMMK leader V Pugazhendi on Thursday claimed that the AMMK floated by TTV Dhinakaran would merge with the AIADMK “very soon” on a date fixed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “On that day, Mr Dhinakaran’s political life will end,” he claimed.

He added that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s jailed aide and Dhinakaran’s aunt V K Sasikala will play a major role in safeguarding the AIADMK government after her release.