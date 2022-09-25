Dhinakaran opposes Andhra’s plan to increase Pullur check dam’s capacity

‘If the capacity of the check dam is increased, the water received (in Tamil Nadu) during the floods would be reduced’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 25, 2022 15:58 IST

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

In the wake of reports that the Andhra Pradesh government was planning to increase the capacity of Pullur check dam by 2 TMC at a cost of ₹120 crore, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday urged the ruling DMK government to take steps to stop it.

In a statement, he said the attempt by the neighbouring State government over an inter-State river was "arbitrary" and to increase the capacity of the existing dam was wrong.

Recalling a similar attempt by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2016, he pointed out that the then AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had moved the Supreme Court and prevented such an attempt.

Also Read | Is Andhra Pradesh planning check dams near Tamil Nadu border?

"If the capacity of the Pullur check dam is increased, the water received [in Tamil Nadu] during the floods would be reduced. Besides, farmers along the Palar, people in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts are relying on the Palar for drinking water," Mr. Dhinakaran contended.

