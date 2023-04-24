AMMK treasurer Manoharan quits party, returns to AIADMK

April 24, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Treasurer R. Manoharan quit the party and joined the AIADMK on Sunday in the presence of its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai.

Mr. Manoharan is a former legislator, who was elected from the Tiruchi (East) constituency as the AIADMK’s candidate in 2011.

He was also the Government Chief Whip, and is among senior functionaries of the AMMK who had been joining the AIADMK in the past few months.

Last week, the Election Commission of India recognised Mr. Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK and approved the changes made to the party’s bylaws, subject to any court direction.