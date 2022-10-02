AMMK to stage protests on October 12

A party release said that the protests were also against alleged "irregularities" in various government departments

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 15:18 IST

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

AMMK said on October 2, 2022 that its workers led by its founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran would stage protests in various parts of Tamil Nadu on October 12, opposing among others, the recent hike in electricity tariff.

A party release said that the protests were also against alleged "irregularities" in various government departments and the non-implementation of assurances made by the DMK before the elections and over recent objectionable comments made by some Ministers.

Mr. Dhinakaran would lead the protest at 10 am near Chennai Collectorate, while senior party leaders would lead protests against the DMK government in their respective districts.

