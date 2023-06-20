June 20, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

In its first intra-party election to be held soon, members of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) general council are to elect the party’s general secretary and two other key posts. Until the election is held, party founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran would continue as its general secretary.

Resolutions regarding the intra-party elections were adopted in a meeting of the AMMK’s executive committee in the party head office in Chennai on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. As per the party’s bylaw, members of the AMMK general council are to elect their general secretary and two other key posts.

The executive committee requested the general secretary to finalise a date for the meeting of the general council to aid the party’s election officials to conduct polls. According to the AMMK bylaw, the elections for these key posts are to be held once in four years.

The meeting also adopted resolutions against the alleged “anti-farmers” approach and the deteriorating law and order situation of the DMK government. It further charged that the DMK government was adding to the economic burden on the people.

