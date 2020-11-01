AMMK to hold demonstration for speedy procurement of paddy

Paddy bags getting damaged due to rain, says Dhinakaran

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will hold a demonstration on Monday in Tiruvarur to highlight the need for expeditious procurement of paddy.

In a statement, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the party, pointed out that farmers of the Cauvery delta had raised paddy even during a pandemic.

But a number of paddy bags had not been procured due to a paucity in the number of direct procurement centres.

Suppressing farmers’ plight

The bags were getting damaged due to the impact of rain. Even though the AMMK had raised the issue, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Food Minister R. Kamaraj were “showing keenness in suppressing” the plight of farmers, Mr. Dhinakaran complained.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK leader expressed shock over the reported collapse of a portion of the under-construction building for the Namakkal government medical college hospital and wondered why senior officials of the district administration had to rush to the spot if there had been no crash of the structure, as claimed by Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, who hailed from the district.

The government should come out with reasons behind the event, he added.