AMMK pulls up AIADMK over Sri Lankan Tamils

In a statement, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary, said the people of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan Tamils would never forgive the AIADMK for its attitude, before and after the adoption of the UNHRC motion

The AMMK on Wednesday deplored the ruling AIADMK’s silence over the issue of the resolution on Sri Lanka adopted at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In a statement, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary, said the people of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan Tamils would never “forgive” the AIADMK for its attitude, before and after the adoption of the motion, even though the party, in its manifesto, had promised action against those responsible for the “genocide” in Sri Lanka.

He termed it an “act of betrayal” on the part of the Central government for having abstained from voting on the motion at the UNHRC. It was a “matter of consolation” that the motion was passed without India’s cooperation. When a probe was launched as a sequel to the resolution’s adoption, the Union government should change its position and pave the way for action against the guilty, the AMMK leader added.