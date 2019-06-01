AMMK plans meet to take stock of post-poll situation

Even as AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has called a meeting on Saturday to take stock of the post-poll situation, there is much relief in the ruling AIADMK, with bets being placed on how soon the splinter group will disintegrate.

Such talk has been fuelled by instances of AMMK functionaries ‘returning’ to the AIADMK following the poor performance of the breakaway group in the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly bypolls. Despite contesting all 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and 22 Assembly seats in the State, the AMMK drew a blank, netting about 5%.of the votes polled.

On Friday, K. Annamalai, one of the organising secretaries of the AMMK and former MLA, rejoined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami. This was the third such instance in the week since the election results were declared. A senior Minister expects more members of the Dhinakaran camp to come back to the AIADMK or join the DMK.

Regarding the poll debacle’s impact on the future of the party, AMMK spokesperson C.K. Saraswathi argues that every political party in the State or elsewhere in the country has gone through a similar phase. She recalls how the AIADMK witnessed desertions by several leaders in 1996 after the party suffered a drubbing in the Assembly election, with its leader Jayalalithaa herself losing in Bargur. “Just like the AIADMK did in the 1998 Lok Sabha election, our party will also bounce back,” she asserts.

On the poor performance of the party, Ms. Saraswathi says that in her assessment, the paucity of time to popularise her party’s symbol, which was allotted to it at the eleventh hour; “improper distribution” of voter slips by the authorities, forcing many supporters of the AMMK to stay away from polling; and ‘irregularities’ in the functioning of electronic voting machines contributed to the party’s defeat.

AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan, who unsuccessfully contested the Theni Parliamentary seat, says not only his party but also the AIADMK should introspect on the disastrous showing in the Lok Sabha polls. He points out that the AIADMK’s vote share, which was 44.34% in 2014, has fallen to 18.48%.