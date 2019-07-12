‘AMMK not fighting Vellore poll as it has lost people’s support’

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has not fielded a candidate for the election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency as the recent election has made its leadership realise that it does not enjoy the people’s support, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

To a question, he said the results of the Lok Sabha election and by-polls to 21 Assembly constituencies had proved that the AMMK did not enjoy people’s support. Hence, Mr. Dhinakaran had chosen to keep away from the poll, the CM said.

On the increasing number of honour killings, the Chief Minister said such incidents were common under all regimes and added that efforts were being made to curb them.

On his way to Tirunelveli, he told reporters at Madurai Airport that the DMK and the Congress, that were instrumental in issuing the notification on NEET during the United Progressive Alliance regime in 2010, were now blaming the AIADMK government to escape from the people’s anger.

The party had chosen candidates for Rajya Sabha election from the Scheduled Caste and minority communities as they did not have representation, he said. “We could not give seat to a Muslim candidate during the Lok Sabha election due to alliance constraints. Now, we have compensated for that,” he added.

On the Chennai-Salem Expressway, Mr. Palaniswami said it was being portrayed as if the 8-lane highway connected only Chennai and Salem. “The Expressway will benefit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Erode and would connect Kerala up to Kochi,” he said. It would help attract investments for setting up a Defence Corridor, he added.

Stating that the DMK and the Congress, when in power, had also acquired farmland for laying 734 km of a four-lane highway, the Chief Minister said now they were criticising the AIADMK only to prevent the ruling party getting into the good books of the people.

With manifold increase in vehicle population, a wider road was required to prevent fatal accidents, save fuel and for faster travel. “At present, the government is giving three times’ compensation for land acquired for the project,” he said.