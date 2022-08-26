AMMK names nine spokespersons

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on August 25 named nine new spokespersons.

They are former Minister G. Senthamizhan, former chief government whip R. Manoharan, C.R. Saraswathi, former MLA M. Rajasekaran, K. David Annadurai, Komal R.K. Anbarasan, A. Nalladurai, Veeravetripandian and Guru. Muruganandham.

Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement that they would take part at television debates on behalf of the party.