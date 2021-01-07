Tamil Nadu

AMMK leader's appeal to postal department

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday called upon the postal department to include Tamil in the list of languages for holding entrance tests for recruitment.

In a couple of tweets, he termed the exclusion of Tamil as unacceptable and recalled the controversy over non-inclusion of the language in the past.

In another set of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran deplored the reported words of Udhayanidhi Stalin, youth wing leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on certain leaders including K. Kamaraj.

