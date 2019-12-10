Tamil Nadu

AMMK gets registered as a party

Registration came into effect from November 25

The Election Commission has approved the registration of the group led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran as a political party in the name of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

In a letter dated December 6 to Mr. Dhinakaran — the AMMK’s general secretary — the Commission conveyed its decision on the application he had submitted on April 22.

The registration came into effect from November 25.

The EC pointed out that mere registration will not entitle the AMMK to a reserved symbol. But the party’s candidates will be given preference over independents in the allotment of free symbols. At the time of the elections to the Lok Sabha or the Assembly, if the number of candidates fielded by a registered unrecognised party is equivalent to 5% of the total seats, the party may be given a common symbol.

This explanation assumes relevance in the light of the nominees of the AMMK, prior to its registration as a party, having been given a common symbol during the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly bypolls in April-May, thanks to a Supreme Court order.

