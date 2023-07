July 30, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The general council of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will meet at a private hall at Vanagaram near Chennai at 8.30 a.m. on August 6, its general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Sunday, July 31.

AMMK vice-president and former MP S. Anbazhagan will chair the meeting, Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.