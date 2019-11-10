AMMK functionary Pugazhendhi to join AIADMK

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Karnataka unit secretary V. Pugazhendhi on Sunday announced that he and his supporters have decided to join the parent party, the ruling AIADMK, and sought an apology from people for being with AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Addressing media persons after holding a meeting with his supporters in Salem, he said that the hardwork of thousands of cadre had gone waste in the past two years as AMMK failed to register itself as a political party.

“Mr. Dhinakaran cannot function (as a leader) and believing him was a disappointment," he said. Cadre across the State have decided to leave the AMMK and join the AIADMK, he claimed, adding that a resolution to this effect was passed in the meeting.

Mr. Pugazhendhi said that he would be meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, soon after which the date of joining AIADMK would be announced. He added that he would move away from politics in Karnataka and would focus only on Tamil Nadu politics.

Taking a dig at Mr. Dhinakaran, Mr. Pugazhendhi said that there is no “sleeper cell” in the AIADMK as claimed by the AMMK leader and added that only to threaten the rulers, he went on saying it. Mr. Pugazhendhi added that most of them had left AMMK and claimed that former minister P. Palaniappan is responsible for the present situation in the party.